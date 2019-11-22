Sports November 22 2019 7:00am 06:41 Legendary Leaf visits the the Maritimes on entertaining book tour Legendary retired NHL star Eddie Shack stops by to talk about his new book Hockey’s Most Entertaining Stories. The book was co-authored by Pictou County’s Ken Reid. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6203891/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6203891/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?