Global News Morning Edmonton November 21 2019 10:45am 04:31 Enjoy Light Festival opens Thursday in St. Albert Beautiful and interactive light displays have returned to the Enjoy Centre in St. Albert for the holiday season. Events manager Ashley Winnington shares details on what's new this year.