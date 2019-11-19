Global News Morning Edmonton November 19 2019 8:40am 03:37 Festival of Trees supporting Leduc Boys & Girls Club This weekend, the Leduc Boys & Girls Club will hold their annual Festival of Trees. Shawna Bissell and Brittany Garlough share details. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6188011/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6188011/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?