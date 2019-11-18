Traffic November 18 2019 7:24pm 00:52 Traffic delays at 149 Street NW after train arm issues north of Yellowhead Traffic delays are expected on Monday, Nov. 18, after the train arm malfunctioned at a crossing on 149 Street and Yellowhead Trail. Lauren Fink has more from Global 1. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6186343/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6186343/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?