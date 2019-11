It is unprecedented, the dire situation on one downtown Kelowna city block. A tent city for the homeless continues to grow in the 200 block of Leon Avenue. The executive director of the Gospel Mission saying in the nearly 20 years he’s worked there, he’s never seen anything like it and now Randy Benson is calling on the city to take immediate action for everyone’s safety. But the city’s mayor says they’re doing all they can. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.