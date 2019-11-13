Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 13 2019 6:21pm 01:51 Etobicoke man tried to save wife from fire Sixty-nine-year-old Keith Ellis was pushed back by heavy smoke after he returned to his home to find his wife trapped inside the house fire in south Etobicoke. Tom Hayes reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6165435/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6165435/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?