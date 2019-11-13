Extreme Cold November 13 2019 12:11pm 01:55 Toronto under extreme cold alert as temperatures drop The city of Toronto is currently under an extreme cold alert as temperatures continue to drop in the middle of fall. Shallima Maharaj has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6163068/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6163068/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?