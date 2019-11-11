Henry Kriwokon November 11 2019 5:07pm 01:33 World War II veteran marks Remembrance Day in Penticton 99-year-old World War II veteran Henry Kriwokon reflects on the importance of remembrance and being one of only two members of his battalion still alive. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6155750/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6155750/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?