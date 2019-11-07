Health November 7 2019 3:11pm 05:14 OBGYN sits down with Global News to educate people on the hymen OBGYN and author Dr. Jennifer Gunter says “society needs to forget about the hymen” and that it doesn’t mean what some cultures and religions think it does. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6141203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6141203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?