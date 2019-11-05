Fire November 5 2019 10:31pm 02:01 Extended interview with Platoon Capt. Kelly Stephens about gas station fire Video of the gas station fire in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon. UPDATED: Emergency crews extinguish vehicle fire at Kelowna gas station <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6132793/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6132793/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?