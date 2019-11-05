Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 5 2019 6:06pm 01:19 Man in hospital following stabbing near Cawthra and QEW Peel Regional Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the area of near Cawthra Road and the QEW. Erica Vella reports. Toronto man in custody after man in vehicle stabbed at QEW ramp in Mississauga <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6132156/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6132156/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?