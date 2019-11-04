Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 4 2019 6:34pm 01:47 Toronto video store closes its doors The owner of one of Toronto’s last video stores has closed for good. Tom Hayes has more on how the video store changed the way we watched movies. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6126753/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6126753/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?