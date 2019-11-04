Global News at 5:30 Toronto November 4 2019 5:49pm 02:04 Grandson of Auschwitz commandant opens Holocaust Education Week in Toronto The grandson of the commander of Auschwitz concentration camp spoke to hundreds of Toronto students for the start of Holocaust Education Week. Caryn Lieberman reports. Grandson of Auschwitz commandant speaks to Toronto students during Holocaust Education Week <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6126329/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6126329/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?