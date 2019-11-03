Lifestyle November 3 2019 1:23pm 03:29 Fur to Fab 2019 fundraiser drag show Two Edmonton non-profits have joined forces to raise money to support LGBTQ communities in the city. The Fur to Fab fundraiser pushes men who have never tried it to experience a night in drag. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6121016/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6121016/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?