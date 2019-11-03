Canada November 3 2019 1:16pm 03:16 St. Albert Dinner Theatre talks about new play “Homecoming” Director Cory Christensen and actor Rob Beeston from St. Albert Dinner Theatre visited Global Edmonton News Morning to talk about the company’s newest production, “Homecoming”. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6120997/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6120997/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?