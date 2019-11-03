Crime November 3 2019 12:49pm 01:45 Drive-by shooting in Vernon hits neighbour’s truck A neighbour’s truck was hit during a drive-by shooting in Vernon on Friday afternoon. Jules Knox reports. ‘There’s a hole that wasn’t there before:’ Stray bullet hits neighbour’s truck in Vernon drive-by shooting <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6120893/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6120893/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?