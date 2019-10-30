Hockey October 30 2019 2:40pm 01:55 Royals drop Rockets in shootout After nearly a week off the Kelowna Rockets headed to Vancouver Island Tuesday to take on the Royals in Victoria. The Rockets dropped a two goal lead and eventually lost 4-3 in a shootout. Kelowna Rockets unable to dethrone Royals in Victoria, lose in shootout <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6103669/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6103669/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?