Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 24 2019 6:16pm 02:29 “The Dr. Seuss Experience” opens in GTA Hold on to your hat. Or we should say the cat in the hat. “The Dr. Seuss Experience” is making its world premiere in the GTA and Global’s Melanie Zettler got a sneak peek at the instagramable installation. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6079549/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6079549/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?