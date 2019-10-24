Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 24 2019 6:16pm
02:29

“The Dr. Seuss Experience” opens in GTA

Hold on to your hat. Or we should say the cat in the hat. “The Dr. Seuss Experience” is making its world premiere in the GTA and Global’s Melanie Zettler got a sneak peek at the instagramable installation.

