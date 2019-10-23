Canada October 23 2019 4:51pm 01:57 Crown attorneys in Nova Scotia are going on strike Most of Nova Scotia’s Crown attorneys walked off the job on Wednesday, with a negotiator for the prosecutors’ union predicting “chaos” in courtrooms across the province. Alicia Draus has more. Province files motion for injunction to end Nova Scotia Crown attorney strike <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6074007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6074007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?