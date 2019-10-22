Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 22 2019 6:23pm 02:39 Toronto woman fined $100 after accidental death of 5-year-old girl pinned by rolling SUV As Catherine McDonald reports, the Justice of the peace decided the woman was guilty because she should have used the parking brake. Toronto woman fined $100 after accidental death of 5-year-old girl pinned by rolling SUV <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6069169/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6069169/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?