The Morning Show October 22 2019 10:47am 04:52 How to carve pumpkins like a pro Pumpkin carving expert James Fraser showed us some tips and tricks to achieve the jack-o-lantern of your Halloween dreams. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6066442/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6066442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?