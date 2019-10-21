Menu
National
Change Location
Change Location
Select Location
Barrie
BC
Calgary
Durham
Edmonton
Guelph
Halifax
Hamilton
Kingston
Kitchener
Lethbridge
London
Montreal
New Brunswick
Okanagan
Ottawa
Peterborough
Regina
Saskatoon
Toronto
Winnipeg
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
TV News Programs
Newscasts & Videos
TV
Global National
Global National
The West Block
The Morning Show
More …
Personalities
Video Centre
Go
Ad Choices
Topics
World
Canada
Local
News
Weather
National Video
Contests
Traffic
Politics
Smart Living
Money
Entertainment
Health
Video
Podcast
Trending
Decision Canada
Cannabis
Commentary
Sports
Contests
Live
Tech
Like
Follow
Ad Choices
Live Event
31 minutes ago
Watch live: 2019 Canadian election coverage
View Full Results
Global News at 5 Okanagan
October 21 2019 8:52pm
14:49
Global News at 5: Oct 21 Top Stories
The Monday, October 21, 2019 edition of Global News at 5.
<iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6062887/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe>
<style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6062887/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div>
Responsive site?
More Videos
Global News at 5: Oct 14 Top Stories
17:35
Global News at 5: Oct 7 Top Stories
10:15
Global News at 5: Oct 15 Top Stories
17:07
Global News at 5: Oct 16 Top Stories
16:48
Global News at 5: Oct 11 Top Stories
16:25
Global News at 5: Oct 9 Top Stories
20:47
Global News at 5: Oct 8 Top Stories
20:20
Video Home
14:04
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: October 18 Top Stories
07:06
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Extended interview with North Okanagan – Shuswap NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu
03:10
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Extended interview with North Okanagan – Shuswap Liberal candidate Cindy Derkaz
04:28
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Extended interview with North Okanagan – Shuswap PPC candidate Kyle Delfing
00:05
Global News at 11 Okanagan
North Okanagan-Shuswap Green Party Candidate
04:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Extended interview with North Okanagan – Shuswap Conservative candidate Mel Arnold
04:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan-Shuswap Conservative Candidate
04:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Shuswap Conservative Candidate
13:57
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: October 17 Top Stories
05:01
Global News at 11 Okanagan
North Okanagan – Shuswap riding profile
16:48
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 16 Top Stories
02:36
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A Kelowna woman shares her personal story after surviving six heart attacks
02:26
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Grieving mother makes renewed call for Vernon overdose prevention site
17:07
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 15 Top Stories
02:17
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Tolko mill workers forced to make tough decisions in wake of indefinite mill shutdown in Kelowna
17:35
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 14 Top Stories
02:27
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon social service building wants porta-potties replaced
16:25
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 11 Top Stories
02:22
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Okanagan parents call on school district to take action after students report bus driver is allegedly too strict with them
17:32
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 10 Top Stories
02:21
Global News at 11 Okanagan
“The future doesn’t look good,” no signs of the Tolko mill in Kelowna getting up and running anytime soon
02:08
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Vernon councillor wants to reduce trash collection
20:47
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 9 Top Stories
02:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
A Kelowna man living on the streets says he much more than just a homeless person ahead of World Homelessness Day
20:20
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 8 Top Stories
02:14
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Long waits for ultrasounds at VJH
02:30
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Kelowna’s mayor calling a citizen group’s vision for downtown Kelowna unrealistic
10:15
Global News at 5 Okanagan
Global News at 5: Oct 7 Top Stories
02:15
Global News at 11 Okanagan
Social service agencies struggling to relocate Lake Country motel residents
03:43
Global News at 11 Okanagan
“Destroying the democratic process”: says Okanagan candidate, who had his election signs vandalized.
Latest National Video
Programs
Global National
Everyday Hero
16x9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Extras
The West Block
The Morning Show
Categories
Canada
World
Money
Politics
Health
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Online Exclusive