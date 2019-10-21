Politics October 21 2019 6:17am 06:05 Global News at 6 anchor talks Decision Canada We sit down with Global News at 6 anchor Sarah Ritchie to talk all things politics on election day. Ritchie will be live on Global News throughout the night as part of Decision Canada 2019. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6058995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6058995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?