Health October 19 2019 9:00am 00:55 6 ways you are ruining your clothes Feel like your clothes never stay in tack? Here are six ways you may be accidentally ruining your clothes. Why women typically pay more for dry cleaning and other laundry facts <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6051457/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6051457/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?