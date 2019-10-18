Global News at Noon Toronto October 18 2019 12:51pm 04:35 A look at Canada’s youngest voters days before federal election As we head into the final push of the parties federal election campaigns, Global News web journalist Arti Patel explains what’s on the minds of young voters. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6050072/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6050072/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?