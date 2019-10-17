Canada October 17 2019 7:27pm 01:44 Family Matters: Talking to kids about differences Global News explores how parents can explain special needs to young children. Laurel Gregory has some suggestions and tips from experts and families. How to talk to your kids about differences and disabilities <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6047203/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6047203/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?