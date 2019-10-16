Global News at Noon Edmonton October 16 2019 2:14pm 02:30 In conversation with Jobber CEO Sam Pillar Jobber started as a two-person operation in 2011. Now, the growing tech company now has nearly 200 employees. Vinesh Pratap sits down with CEO Sam Pillar. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6040314/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6040314/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?