Lifestyle October 16 2019 6:45am 05:48 The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show The Curio Collective Fall Vintage Show takes place this weekend and features a very eclectic group of over 30 local vintage sellers with clothing, furniture, housewares, jewelry, collectables, vinyl and more! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037936/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6037936/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?