Crime October 13 2019 8:36pm 01:11 Two men shot in downtown Edmonton Two men were sent to hospital with serious but non life threatening injuries Saturday after they were shot. Four people have been arrested. Sarah Komadina has the story. Edmonton police arrest four people after shooting near downtown lounge <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6029088/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6029088/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?