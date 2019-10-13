Apple recipes October 13 2019 2:34pm 03:59 Whisky flambé apples with Green Bean Java Bistro That’s one way to cook an apple! Things got a little toasty on Global Edmonton News Morning Weekend! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6028144/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6028144/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?