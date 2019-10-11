Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 11 2019 5:58pm 02:31 Drivers asked to ‘move over’ after 2 Toronto tow trucks struck by vehicles After two separate collisions involving tow truck drivers on the 401, the CAA is reminding people to move over and give them space. Matthew Bingley reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6023622/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6023622/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?