Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 11 2019 5:49pm 02:13 Woman thanks nurse who prayed for dying father Just in time for Thanksgiving, a woman fulfilled one of her father's final requests before he passed away. As Caryn Lieberman reports, she said thank you to someone special.