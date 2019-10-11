The Morning Show October 11 2019 10:12am 07:26 How to cook the perfect Thanksgiving turkey Chef Jonathan Collins showed us how to cook the perfect turkey dinner just in time for your Thanksgiving feast <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6020981/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6020981/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?