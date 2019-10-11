Global News Morning Edmonton October 11 2019 9:40am 04:39 AMA Travel: Trips to Morocco Elaine LeJambe from AMA Travel shares details about trips to Morocco, which she describes as a “hidden gem” in north Africa. (Sponsored by AMA) <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6020929/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6020929/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?