Fire October 10 2019 7:12pm 01:39 Thursday morning blaze destroys Lethbridge home and damages neighbouring properties An early morning house fire broke out in Lethbridge on Thursday. As Quinn Campbell reports, no one was injured in the blaze. Early morning blaze destroys Lethbridge home