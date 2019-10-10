The Morning Show October 10 2019 11:02am 02:40 How Director X is inspiring young creatives Toronto’s Director X, who has worked with artists like Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Drake, spoke about his initiative to mentor young creatives. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6015799/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6015799/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?