Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 9 2019 8:51pm 01:37 AHS wellness tips added to Amazon Alexa and Google Home Emily Mertz explains how AHS is offering more services through personal voice-activated devices. AHS wellness tips added to Amazon Alexa and Google Home, flu clinic finder coming <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6014085/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6014085/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?