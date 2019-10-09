Canada October 9 2019 4:57pm 02:05 Halifax Regional Council to accept cash payment from developer instead of building affordable housing units A decision by Halifax Regional Council is leaving some housing advocates with mixed feelings. Jesse Thomas has more. Willow Tree Tower developer to pay city $1.8M instead of including 20 affordable housing units <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6012796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6012796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?