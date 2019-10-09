The Morning Show October 9 2019 11:05am 07:24 Author Linwood Barclay talks about his new book ‘Elevator Pitch’ Called “one hell of a suspenseful novel” by Stephen King, author Linwood Barclay stopped by the TMS studio to talk about his new novel, ‘Elevator Pitch.’ <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6010577/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6010577/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?