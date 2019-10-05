Kelowna October 5 2019 4:12pm 01:59 Police takedown of man along Kelowna’s waterfront A police standoff with a knife-wielding man on Friday afternoon ended with officers swarming the man. Many onlookers witnessed the broad-daylight incident. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5995681/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5995681/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?