Politics October 2 2019 6:08pm 02:12 Bracing for strike by Ontario CUPE education workers Parents across Ontario are bracing for a potential strike by education workers and picket lines could be up on Monday. Travis Dhanraj has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5983429/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5983429/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?