Crime October 1 2019 11:16pm 01:56 Amber Alert cancelled as 5 children from Niagara Region remain missing An Amber Alert was cancelled Tuesday night for five children from the Niagara Region who were allegedly taken by their father, though the children are still missing. Amber Alert cancelled as 5 children from Niagara Region remain missing <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5978291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5978291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?