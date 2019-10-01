Canada October 1 2019 5:04pm 01:24 Jury selection continues in Fredericton murder case Jury selection continues in the hearing to determine if a Fredericton man is fit to stand trial on four counts of first-degree murder. Silas Brown reports. Jury selection almost complete for fitness hearing in Fredericton murder case <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5976873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5976873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?