Global News at 6 Toronto September 28 2019 8:02pm 01:31 Celebrating 50 years at the Ontario Science Centre The Ontario Science Centre is marking its 50th anniversary this weekend with free admission. Here is a look at how guests are celebrating the milestone at the Toronto staple. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5965871/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5965871/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?