Global News at 5:30 Toronto September 27 2019 6:20pm 02:57 Premier Doug Ford no show at climate rally Thousands gathered on the grounds of Queen’s Park Friday to call for action on climate change. But as Travis Dhanraj reports, leaders from the Ontario government were absent. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5963260/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5963260/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?