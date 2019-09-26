Consumer September 26 2019 8:11am 06:10 Downtown Dartmouth Food Crawl Get out your stretchy pants. The Downtown Dartmouth Food Crawl takes place tonight! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5953964/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5953964/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?