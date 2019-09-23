Canada September 23 2019 4:55pm 02:00 Environmentalists take N.S. government to court A trio of Halifax field naturalists had their day in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday, where they claimed the province failed to respect the Endangered Species Act. Jesse Thomas explains. Groups say court must force Nova Scotia to protect endangered species <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5941518/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5941518/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?