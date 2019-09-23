Crime September 23 2019 12:39pm 01:05 Woman dies after police shooting in Sherwood Park, Alta. Sherwood Park RCMP said the shooting on Pine Street happened Monday morning after a woman called, asking for police to come to her home. Woman fatally shot by police in Sherwood Park prompts ASIRT investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939815/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939815/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?