The Morning Show September 23 2019 10:56am 06:07 Comedian, Actor and writer Ron Funches joins the JFL42 tour Ron Funches is on set Monday morning to talk about his old job in a bank, working with Meghan Trainor, and joining the “Just For Laughs” tour. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939202/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5939202/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?