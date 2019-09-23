Lifestyle September 23 2019 7:43am 05:34 Halifax Black Film Festival The Halifax Black Film Festival is looking for applicants! Make your short film with the pros and premiere it at the 4th annual Black Film Festival in 2020! <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5938524/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5938524/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?